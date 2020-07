China's National security law for Hong Kong in place: All you need to know

China's National Security Law for Hong Kong came into effect and the first arrest under the new law has also been made.

Protests have broken out in Hong Kong, with many arguing that this brings an end to the 'one country, two systems' arrangement.

The law establishes four new offences of secession, subversion, terrorism & collusion with foreign powers, which many believe will be used to suppress any form of dissent.

Watch this video to find out all you need to know about the new law.