'Have lost some movies due to nepotism in Bollywood': Taapsee Pannu

Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke on the insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood and revealed that she has lost a few movies to the nepotism menace.

Speaking to Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar, the actor said that while it is difficult for outsiders to succeed in the industry, it is not impossible.

The 'Thappad' actress also said that even the media and the common man treats the 'star kids' differently and said that all these things need to change.