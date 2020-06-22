Global  

Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s
Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'

Kanpur DM visits encounter site, says 'keeping eye on everything'

Eight policemen were killed while raiding house of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Bikaru village of Kanpur on July 03.

Later during search operation, two criminals were also neutralised by cops.

Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari visited encounter spot in Bikaru village.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "Police is running its operation and we are keeping an eye on everything here.

We are working and investigation as per the norms." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Uttar Pradesh will never forget the martyred policemen who had discharged their duties with unmatched courage.

Their sacrifice will not go in vain"

