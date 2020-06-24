Global  

Minister defends PM's dad in Greek travel row
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:48s
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, Stanley Johnson, who travelled to Greece despite the barring of direct entry from the UK.

Mr Shapps said that Mr Johnson would have to quarantine upon return to the UK and that the travel complied with Foreign Office advice to only make essential international journeys.

