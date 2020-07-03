Daredevil solves cube puzzle while doing front flip in freefall Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 11 minutes ago Daredevil solves cube puzzle while doing front flip in freefall Incredible 'stomach churning' footage shows a daredevil solving a cube puzzle while doing a front flip in FREEFALL.BASE jumper Filippo Guenzani launches himself into a front summersault from the top of a cliff and solves the puzzle as he plummets to the ground before popping his parachute.Friends filmed the breathtaking stunt in Enguiso, Italy, in June 2020.The puzzle, known as 'Cubezo', is one of the projects mechatronics engineer Filippo invented.Filippo, from Enguiso, Italy, said: "The idea of the video is to mix the two my biggest passions working together: engineering and BASE jumping."The result was amazing. I was flipping off a mountain while my invention was flipping in my hands."What was interesting is that is not really an easy exercise, because jumping off a cliff is high stress and asking to my hands to play with CUBEZO while rolling was tough."It led me to finish the jump without knowing exactly how many flips I had done. My brain was in overload and just able to understand what was important - when to open the parachute."The result was good,. I didn't expect to have this much response on it. To me, it was just a video to be used to prepare social page for the kickstarter campaign."But what is fun is that many people are interested like you in reposting and using this content because they find it interesting."This is amazing to me, because the aim of the cubezo project, is to give emotions with a simple toy - so I think we already made something special." 0

