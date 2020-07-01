Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases approach 11 million
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases approach 11 million
The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,131 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, up by 137.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,995 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 89 from 43,906 the day before.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,906 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, up by 176 from 43,730 the day before.
