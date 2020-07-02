Global  

Redskins Reviewing Team Name Following Request From Sponsors
The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.

Washington Redskins undergoing 'thorough review' of team's name

Amid mounting pressure from sponsors and critics, the Washington Redskins said they will undergo a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Washington NFL Team's Sponsor FedEx Formally Asks For Team Name Change

FedEx, which paid $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to the Redskins' stadium, says it has...
NPR - Published

Sponsor FedEx asks Redskins to change their name

WASHINGTON (AP) — The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to...
Seattle Times - Published



