Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name

Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name

The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Washington Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks Them To Change It

The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •NPRIndependent


FedEx asks Washington NFL team to change its name

FedEx Corp., the shipping giant that has held the naming rights to the Washington NFL team’s...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesIndependentESPNCBC.ca




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe discusses the Washington Redskins amidst increasing calls for name change [Video]

Shannon Sharpe discusses the Washington Redskins amidst increasing calls for name change

Shannon Sharpe shares his thoughts with Skip Bayless about the Washington Redskins and the increasing calls for the team to consider changing their name.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:15Published
FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name [Video]

FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change Name

According to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name. This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name [Video]

Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change Name

The football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:56Published