Redskins Reviewing Team Name After FedEx Asks NFL Team To Change Name
The Washington Redskins are launching a thorough review of its name after the title sponsor of their stadium asked the NFL team to change its name.
Shannon Sharpe discusses the Washington Redskins amidst increasing calls for name changeShannon Sharpe shares his thoughts with Skip Bayless about the Washington Redskins and the increasing calls for the team to consider changing their name.
FedEx Calls For Washington Redskins To Change NameAccording to CNN Business, FedEx, a major sponsor of the Washington Redskins, has asked the NFL team to change its name.
This comes after mounting pressure from investors who oppose the name's racist..
Washington Redskins Under Pressure to Change NameThe football team is being blocked from relocating from FedEx Field in Maryland to RFK Stadium in DC unless it changes its name.