NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:55Published
Washington Redskins to retire controversial team name following reviewThe review follows a fresh wave of calls to scrap the NFL team name long-criticised as racist.
BBC News
Washington Redskins American football team based in the Washington, D.C. area
Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)
More groups call for complete ban on Native American mascots as momentum shifts"This is the closest I think Native peoples have come in nearly 30 years," Crystal Echo Hawk says of Washington's name change.
USATODAY.com
Justices rule swath of Oklahoma, including most of Tulsa, remains tribal reservationWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal..
WorldNews
US Supreme Court rules half of Oklahoma is Native American landThe justices decide an eastern swathe of the state should be recognised as part of a reservation.
BBC News
Supreme Court Rules Nearly Half of Oklahoma is Indian ReservationThe 5-4 decision could reshape criminal justice in eastern Oklahoma by preventing state authorities from prosecuting Native Americans
NYTimes.com
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources