NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published 4 minutes ago NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo The Washington Redskins are no more as the NFL team announced they will drop the controversial name and logo.The move comes 10 days after the franchise launched a review of the team’s name, which has long been considered offensive to Native Americans. 0

