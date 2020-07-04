Global  
 

NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:23s - Published
NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo

NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo

The Washington Redskins are no more as the NFL team announced they will drop the controversial name and logo.The move comes 10 days after the franchise launched a review of the team’s name, which has long been considered offensive to Native Americans.

