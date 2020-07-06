Global  
 

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo
The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday.
AP Top Stories July 13 P

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: Trump doubles down on schools reopening; Body found in search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera; Fire still burning on Navy..
USATODAY.com

Football fans react to Redskins "retiring" name

 Some football fans are upset while others support "retiring" the Redskins name and Indian head logo from the Washington DC-based NFL team. It follows pressure..
USATODAY.com
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo [Video]

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo

The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News [Video]

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

Washington Redskins NFL team to change name and logo after decades-long accusations of racism

The Washington DC-based team has faced years of criticism over a name seen as offensive to Native...
SBS - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTTMZ.comCBC.ca


What we know: The latest on mounting pressure that could prompt Washington Redskins to change team name

Washington's NFL team has faced scrutiny for years regarding its name, but the franchise might have...
USATODAY.com - Published

Target sidelines Washington NFL gear as team weighs name change

Target Corp. has removed apparel and merchandise for Washington, D.C.'s NFL team, the latest sign...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS SportsCBC.ca



With Redskins name change, Kansas City Chiefs come into focus too [Video]

With Redskins name change, Kansas City Chiefs come into focus too

On Monday, Washington’s NFL team announced they’re getting rid of their Redskins name and logo. Some people are calling for the Chiefs to do the same.

Credit: WDAF     Duration: 01:16Published
Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name [Video]

Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name

Washington's NFL team drops 'Redskins' name, creating new name and logo.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
From The Vault: Some Miami alums withheld donations after school dropped Redskins nickname [Video]

From The Vault: Some Miami alums withheld donations after school dropped Redskins nickname

Miami University came to the decision 24 years before Washingon's NFL team. But the university met some resistance.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:09Published