Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team"
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.
Report: DC NFL Team Will Be Called 'Washington Football Team' Until Adoption Of New NameThe Washington NFL franchise has officially retired its previous name. As the search continues for a new one, the team will reportedly move forward this season with being known as "Washington Football..
EA Sports Pulls Washington Redskins ReferencesThe NFL team's name and logo has been removed from 'Madden NFL 21'.
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual HarassmentAccording to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were s*xually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and 2019.