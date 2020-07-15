Global  
 

Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team"
Washington Redskins Become 'Washington Football Team'

Washington Redskins Become "Washington Football Team"

The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

