Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

As the U.S. and NFL reckon with their relationship to Native Americans, Mount Rushmore remains almost completely devoid of important history.

Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: Trump doubles down on schools reopening; Body found in search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera; Fire still burning on Navy..

The 46-year-old woman from Washington DC was held for more than a year and lost $48,000, police say.

A district court in Washington, D.C., put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on hold hours before it was to be carried out. The Justice Department immediately..

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Some football fans are upset while others support "retiring" the Redskins name and Indian head logo from the Washington DC-based NFL team. It follows pressure..

Washington's NFL team is changing its name. The organization announced the news on Monday. "On July...

🇺🇸⚓️LEADFOOT🇺🇸⚓️AMERICAN 💀 PUNISHER⚓️🇺🇸 RT @RedWaveWarrior : Washington Redskins retires controversial team name & logo🤦‍♀️🤣😂😅 Instead of calling them a football team can we call i… 1 minute ago

harley RT @WSJ : Breaking: Washington’s NFL team dropped its name of 87 years, the Redskins, bowing to pressure to change a team name widely seen a… 1 minute ago

Marcus Andrews Bout dam time. "...under pressure from corporate sponsors, the team announced it would drop its logo and “Redskins”… https://t.co/OGx0DDyadJ 55 seconds ago

Marisol RT @NFLonFOX : "Regardless of what the Redskins change their name to... It doesn't matter to me. That's not what counts. What embodies the s… 46 seconds ago

Lo RT @TheUndefeated : Seven years after saying he would never change his team’s racist nickname, Dan Snyder, owner of Washington’s NFL team, a… 42 seconds ago

Suzanne Alton, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC RT @ShelbyRatifyERA : Welcome news out of DC! Washington's NFL team will change its name. With a backlash from sponsors and recent protests,… 41 seconds ago