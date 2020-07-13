Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

|
|
Football fans react to Redskins "retiring" nameSome football fans are upset while others support "retiring" the Redskins name and Indian head logo from the Washington DC-based NFL team. It follows pressure..
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo
Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for MondayA district court in Washington, D.C., put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on hold hours before it was to be carried out. The Justice Department immediately..
Romance scam: US woman freed after year as hostage in NigeriaThe 46-year-old woman from Washington DC was held for more than a year and lost $48,000, police say.
AP Top Stories July 13 PHere's the latest for Monday July 13th: Trump doubles down on schools reopening; Body found in search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera; Fire still burning on Navy..
Mount Rushmore: Isn't it time to talk about its Native American history?As the U.S. and NFL reckon with their relationship to Native Americans, Mount Rushmore remains almost completely devoid of important history.
|
|
|
|
