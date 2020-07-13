Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News

The Washington, D.C., NFL team on Monday said it will change its name after renewed cries over its highly-controversial brand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

Football fans react to Redskins "retiring" name

 Some football fans are upset while others support "retiring" the Redskins name and Indian head logo from the Washington DC-based NFL team. It follows pressure..
USATODAY.com
NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo [Video]

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo

The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Judge Moves to Delay Federal Execution Scheduled for Monday

 A district court in Washington, D.C., put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on hold hours before it was to be carried out. The Justice Department immediately..
NYTimes.com

Romance scam: US woman freed after year as hostage in Nigeria

 The 46-year-old woman from Washington DC was held for more than a year and lost $48,000, police say.
BBC News

Logo Logo Graphic mark or emblem commonly used by commercial enterprises


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

AP Top Stories July 13 P

 Here's the latest for Monday July 13th: Trump doubles down on schools reopening; Body found in search for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera; Fire still burning on Navy..
USATODAY.com

Mount Rushmore: Isn't it time to talk about its Native American history?​​​​​​​

 As the U.S. and NFL reckon with their relationship to Native Americans, Mount Rushmore remains almost completely devoid of important history.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Washington's NFL Team Changing Name and Logo After Years of Backlash

Washington's NFL team is changing its name. The organization announced the news on Monday. "On July...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this

Dina67089778

Dina RT @cmdgrosso: Washington Football Team’s name change is a win for activists like Suzan Harjo, @Blackhorse_a, @crystalechohawk, @_IllumiNat… 16 seconds ago

THRtv

THR TV News Washington D.C. NFL Team Set to Change Name, Logo | THR News https://t.co/toXPgt4rnF https://t.co/XYs6io4ouU 39 seconds ago

sealton

Suzanne Alton, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC RT @ShelbyRatifyERA: Welcome news out of DC! Washington's NFL team will change its name. With a backlash from sponsors and recent protests,… 41 seconds ago

lvfair

Lo RT @TheUndefeated: Seven years after saying he would never change his team’s racist nickname, Dan Snyder, owner of Washington’s NFL team, a… 42 seconds ago

Marisol79500217

Marisol RT @NFLonFOX: "Regardless of what the Redskins change their name to... It doesn't matter to me. That's not what counts. What embodies the s… 46 seconds ago

Marcus_Andrews

Marcus Andrews Bout dam time. "...under pressure from corporate sponsors, the team announced it would drop its logo and “Redskins”… https://t.co/OGx0DDyadJ 55 seconds ago

packing12inches

harley RT @WSJ: Breaking: Washington’s NFL team dropped its name of 87 years, the Redskins, bowing to pressure to change a team name widely seen a… 1 minute ago

Dilligaff1962

🇺🇸⚓️LEADFOOT🇺🇸⚓️AMERICAN 💀 PUNISHER⚓️🇺🇸 RT @RedWaveWarrior: Washington Redskins retires controversial team name & logo🤦‍♀️🤣😂😅 Instead of calling them a football team can we call i… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo [Video]

NFL franchise Washington drop controversial name and logo

The Washington Redskins are no more as the NFL team announced they will drop the controversial name and logo.The move comes 10 days after the franchise launched a review of the team’s name, which has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo [Video]

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo

Washington Redskins to Change Team Name and Logo The NFL franchise made the announcement on Monday. Washington Redskins, via statement Coach Ron Rivera and owner Daniel Snyder have yet to reveal the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement [Video]

Washington team to retire Redskins name and logo - official statement

VIDEO SHOWS: FILE VIDEO OF WASHINGTON TEAM PLAYERS AND TEAM PLANE. STILL PHOTOS OF TEAM OWNER DAN SNYDER, FEDEX FIELD WHERE TEAM PLAYS ITS HOME NFL GAMES, AND TEAM CLOTHING. FILE FOOTAGE OF PROTESTERS

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:55Published