PFC. Vanessa Guillen beaten to death Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:19s - Published 2 minutes ago PFC. Vanessa Guillen beaten to death This morning, an affidavit is revealing new details about the death of Vanessa Guillen. The Fort Hood soldier was reported missing more than 2 months ago, but new reports find some disturbing information. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE FORT HOOD SOLDIER WASREPORTED MISSING MORE THAN 2MONTHS AGO.AND WE NEED TO WARN YOU, SOMEOF THEM ARE VERY DISTURBINGBRANDON HAMILTON HAS MORE.A CHILLING DOCUMENT, GIVING AGRUESOME TIMELINE OF WHATHAPPENED TO SPECIALIST VANESSAGUILLEN.THE TWO SUSPECTS -- SPECIALISTAARON ROBINSON AND HISGIRLFRIEND CECILY AGUILAR.ATTORNEY NATALIE KHAWAMDETAILING THE GRUESOME MURDERON APRIL 22-ND.NATALIE KHAWAM: "WHEN SHE WENTTO THE ARMORY ROOM, ROBINSONWAS WITH HER.HE TOOK A HAMMER AND BLUDGEONEDHER...KILLED HER IN THERE.IT WAS REALLY, REALLY GRAPHIC.THERE WAS BLOOD ALL OVER THEPLACE." ACCORDING TO THEAFFIDAVIT, ROBINSON THEN PLACEDGUILLEN IN A BOX, PICKED UPAGUILAR FROM WORK AND THENDROVE TOTHE LEON RIVER IN BELL COUNTY.TO DISPOSE OF THE BODY,ROBINSON AND AGUILAR AREACCUSED OF USING A MACHETE TYPEKNIFE TO REMOVE GUILLEN'S LIMBSAND HEAD.THE AFFIDAVIT ALSO STATESGUILLEN'S BODY WAS PLACED INTHREE SEPARATE HOLES ANDCOVERED.ON APRIL 26, THE TWO RETURNEDTO THE LEON RIVER , BURNINGTHE BODY AND POURING CONCRETEOVER THE SHALLOW GRAVE.THE DETAILS TOO HARD TO TELLVANESSA'S MOTHER -- GLORIA.NATALIE KHAWAM: "WE CAN'T TELLHER THAT THEY FOUND VANESSA'SBODY OR ANYTHING.SHE IS FRAGILE AND IT IS NOTHEALTHY FOR HER TO KNOWANYMORE."I CRIED, WE ALL CRIED WHEN WEHEARD THIS BECAUSE YOU THINKABOUT HOW THIS GIRL MUST HAVESUFFERED." WHILE ARMY CID SAYSTHEY'VE FOUND NO EVIDENCE OFSEXUAL HARASSMENT -- KHAWAMSAYS THAT WAS THE REASON FORGUILLEN'S MURDER.NATALIE KHAWAM: "WE BELIEVEVANESSA TOLD HIM SHE WASREPORTING HIM AND THAT'S WHY HEBLUDGEONED HER." THROUGH LOCALNEWS COVERAGE -- THE AFFIDAVITSAYS -- ROBINSON LEARNED THEREMAINS HAD BEEN FOUND EARLIERTHIS WEEK.HE FLED THE BASE ON FOOT,TURNING A GUN ON HIMSELF INKILLEEN OVERNIGHT TUESDAY.AGUILAR HAS BEEN CHARGED WITHTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE WITHINTENT TO IMPAIR A HUMANCORPSE.THAT WAS BRANDON HAMILTONREPORTING.THE FAMILIES ATTORNEY SAYS THEYARE CONTINUING THEIR CALL FOR ACONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION.CLARK COUNTY STEPPING UP MASK







