Giant Summer Adventure: King's Landing in Apopka, Florida
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:44s
Take a trip back in time to a Jurassic jungle hidden away in Central Florida.

King's Landing in Apopka offers pristine water running under a canopy of beautiful trees.

