Latest COVID-19 numbers in Clark County | July 3 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 8 minutes ago Latest COVID-19 numbers in Clark County | July 3 Nearly 1000 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. There are now more than 20,000 cases and 528 reported deaths in our state. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEARLY 1000 NEW CASES WEREREPORTED ON THURSDAY.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT RELEASED THE LATESTNUMBERS THIS MORNING.THERE ARE NOW MORE THAN 20-THOUSAND CASES AND 528 REPORTEDDEATHS IN OUR STATE.RIGHT NOW CLARK COUNTY HAS THEHIGHEST NUMBER OF POSITIVECASES, SITTING AT MORE THAN17-THOUSAND.WITH MORE PEOPLE EXPECTED TO







Tweets about this Kensha Marie Clark “Here are the latest Florida Covid-19 numbers, let’s present them as a bar graph.” “Great idea! Question...how do… https://t.co/sO9qrbYX3n 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Chicago issues emergency travel order



Chicago is the latest place to issue an emergency travel order. They are now asking visitors from places seeing a COVID-19 spike to quarantine for 14 days when they arrive. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 3 hours ago COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 3



Nevada is nearing the 20,000 mark for the number of cases in our state. There are also 525 deaths, double what it was last month. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:19 Published 5 hours ago CDC: 160k deaths in the US predicted by July 25



The CDC is now predicting as many as 160,000 deaths in America from COVID-19 by July 25. Overnight, President Trump once again took to Twitter to argue that the recent spike is because we're ramping up.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:47 Published 5 hours ago