Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Khloe Kardashian slams engagement rumours
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Khloe Kardashian slams engagement rumours

Khloe Kardashian slams engagement rumours

Khloe Kardashian is "confused" by rumours she is engaged to her ex, Tristan Thompson.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian American television personality

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'are not officially back together' [Video]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'are not officially back together'

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not "officially" back together yet, a source has claimed.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published
Khloe Kardashian showered with love on her birthday [Video]

Khloe Kardashian showered with love on her birthday

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star turned 36 years old on June 27th 2020, and the celebrity was showered with love and praise on social media on her special day.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:29Published

Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson Canadian professional basketball player

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson closer than ever [Video]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson closer than ever

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have grown "closer" throughout the lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:57Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement rumours with blingy birthday snap

Khloe Kardashian sparks engagement rumours with blingy birthday snap Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday over the weekend, and a small detail in her photos from...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Here's Where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stand Amid Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are good--but not engagement ready good. Just days after...
E! Online - Published

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is just as confused as everyone else about those recent Tristan Thompson engagement...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Khloe Kardashian fears Tristan Thompson's partying will ruin relationship [Video]

Khloe Kardashian fears Tristan Thompson's partying will ruin relationship

Khloe Kardashian fears Tristan Thompson's partying will ruin relationship.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Khloe Kardashian Dating Tristan Thompson Again? [Video]

Khloe Kardashian Dating Tristan Thompson Again?

Khloe Kardashian Dating Tristan Thompson Again?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:21Published
Khloe Kardashian e Tristan Thompson danno un'altra possibilità alla loro storia [Video]

Khloe Kardashian e Tristan Thompson danno un'altra possibilità alla loro storia

Sembra proprio che Khloe Kardashian e Tristan Thompson stiano provando a dare una seconda chance al loro rapporto: lo scorso weekend al party per il compleanno di lei, ha spiegato una fonte, sono..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published