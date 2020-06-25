Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Abbott Discusses New Mask Mandate And COVID-19 In Texas In Interview
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 09:05s - Published
Gov. Abbott Discusses New Mask Mandate And COVID-19 In Texas In Interview
CBS 11's Doug Dunbar interviewed Governor Abbott live on Friday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just ordered residents of most counties to wear face masks in public. Those who don't could face a $250 fine.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just ordered residents of most counties to wear face masks in public. Those who don't could face a $250 fine. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a face mask mandate Thursday for all residents of counties with 20 or...
WorldNews - Published

Texas bar alliance to sue state, urges members to stay open

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance plans to sue the State of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent...
bizjournals - Published

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Gov. Abbott pauses new phases of reopening Texas due to increased cases, hospitalizations

This story is available as part of a content partnership with WFAA-TV. For more local news, visit...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Governor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At Noon [Video]

Governor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At Noon

Governor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At Noon

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:16Published
A Look At Mask Mandate Enforcement In North Texas [Video]

A Look At Mask Mandate Enforcement In North Texas

Attorney Eric Cedillo talks about the county and city officials who don't enforce the order.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:44Published
Gov. Greg Abbott Establishes Mask Mandate For Most Texas Counties, Gives Local Leaders Power To Restrict Gatherings To 10 [Video]

Gov. Greg Abbott Establishes Mask Mandate For Most Texas Counties, Gives Local Leaders Power To Restrict Gatherings To 10

The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:04Published