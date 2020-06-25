Gov. Abbott Discusses New Mask Mandate And COVID-19 In Texas In Interview

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just ordered residents of most counties to wear face masks in public. Those who don't could face a $250 fine. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a face mask mandate Thursday for all residents of counties with 20 or...

WorldNews - Published 22 hours ago





Texas bar alliance to sue state, urges members to stay open The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance plans to sue the State of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent...

bizjournals - Published 4 days ago



