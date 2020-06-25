Gov. Abbott Discusses New Mask Mandate And COVID-19 In Texas In Interview

Governor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At NoonGovernor Abbott's Statewide Mask Order Goes In Effect At Noon
A Look At Mask Mandate Enforcement In North TexasAttorney Eric Cedillo talks about the county and city officials who don't enforce the order.
Gov. Greg Abbott Establishes Mask Mandate For Most Texas Counties, Gives Local Leaders Power To Restrict Gatherings To 10The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.