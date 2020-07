The town of Edwards remembers police officer killed by COVID-19 Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:55s - Published 9 minutes ago The town of Edwards is remembering a veteran police officer COVID-19 killed. 0

THE TOWN OF EDWARDS IS ANDMORNING THREE POLICE OFFICERS ONTHE FORCE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.THE VIRUS TOOK THE LIFE OF AVETERAN OFFICER SERGEANT KELVIN.MIXIN IT HURT.YOU KNOW, I'VE BEEN KNOWINGMIXING EVER SINCE I WAS A LITTLEBOY HE HAS BEEN ON THE POLICEFORCE HERE FOR OVER 20 SOMEYEARS I THINK IS AROUND ABOUT 25YEARS CHIEF TERENCE CRUMP SAYSNIXON WAS ALWAYS QUICK WITH AJOKE AND JUST AS SERIOUS ABOUTHIS OATH TO SERVE AND PROTECT ICAN CALL ON SIZE AND MIXING ATANY HOUR.THE IF I NEEDED SOME ASSISTANCEAND HE WOULD COME THE CHIEF SAYSMIXING WAS ON DUTY WHEN HE FIRSTGOT SICK.HE SPENT MORE THAN TWO WEEKS INTHE HOSPITAL BATTLINGCORONAVIRUS.HE WOULD CALL US EVERY DAY ANDGIVE US AN UPDATE.HE TOLD US THAT HE WAS DOINGFINE AT HE WAS TRYING TO GET HISOXYGEN LEVEL UP AND THEN THEPHONE CALLS STOPPED AND THAT'SWHEN WE HAD SOME CONCERNS TOOTHER MEMBERS OF THE POLICEFORCE INCLUDING THE ASSISTANTCHIEF WHO POSITIVE HAVE BEENRETESTED TO GET CLEAR TO COMEBACK TO WORK.MAYOR MARCUS WOLL IS NOW PUSHINGTO GET ALL 1,000 RESIDENTS INTHE TOWN TESTED AT LEAST GOTCLOSE TO HALF DONE.SO WE'VE TAKEN A SERIOUSPROACTIVE APPROACH AND WE WELLTOWN LEADERS WAY TO GET THERESULTS.THEY SAY MIX-INS WIFE ALSOTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID.SHE'S NOW HOME RECOVERING I WANTTO YOU KNOW, SEND MY DEEPESTCONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY,ESPECIALLY HIS WIFE LISA AND HISKIDS AND KNOW THAT WE THANK THEMFOR LETTING US HAVE HIM OVERHERE ON THIS ON THE POLICE FORCEFOR AS LONG AS HE SIR THE MAYORNOW PLANS TO ISSUE A NEWEXECUTIVE ORDER REQUIRINGRESIDENTS TO WEAR MASKS OR FACECOVERING IN PUBLIC AND TO FORCEBUSINESSES TO FOLLOW HIS MANDATETO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE FROM THEVIRUS