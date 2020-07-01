Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore

The Republican traveled to the national memorial for a July 3 fireworks celebration with Pres.

Trump.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lauren Boebert’s upset win sets up unpredictable race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District

Lauren Boebert may have handed Democrats their best shot in years at taking back Colorado's 3rd...
Denver Post - Published



Tweets about this

Kat9840

Kat2017 RT @RepDMB: Last night Lauren Boebert, a far right extreme candidate, won the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district.… 23 minutes ago

haymanve

Ve RT @therecount: A Republican newcomer and QAnon sympathizer won a Colorado primary yesterday — the latest on a growing list of politicians… 4 hours ago

NancyBe80118570

Nancy Benitez @IngrahamAngle Please interview our newly elected Congressional Republican candidate. LAUREN BOEBERT, who beat 5 t… https://t.co/yqasCsVn99 9 hours ago

TarynKelly7

Taryn Kelly RT @ehananoki: Lauren Boebert, the GOP House candidate and QAnon supporter who just won her primary, participated in a December 2019 rally… 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lauren Boebert To Celebrate July 4th With Pres. Trump [Video]

Lauren Boebert To Celebrate July 4th With Pres. Trump

The Republican Congressional candidate will celebrate at Mt. Rushmore.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published
Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary [Video]

Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary

Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:42Published
QAnon Supporter Beats Five-Term GOP Congressman [Video]

QAnon Supporter Beats Five-Term GOP Congressman

Lauren Boebert, who has expressed support for the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, has defeated a five-term GOP congressman in Colorado’s Republican primary.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published