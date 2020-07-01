Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore
The Republican traveled to the national memorial for a July 3 fireworks celebration with Pres.
Trump.
Kat2017 RT @RepDMB: Last night Lauren Boebert, a far right extreme candidate, won the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district.… 23 minutes ago
Ve RT @therecount: A Republican newcomer and QAnon sympathizer won a Colorado primary yesterday — the latest on a growing list of politicians… 4 hours ago
Nancy Benitez @IngrahamAngle
Please interview our newly elected Congressional Republican candidate. LAUREN BOEBERT, who beat 5 t… https://t.co/yqasCsVn99 9 hours ago
Taryn Kelly RT @ehananoki: Lauren Boebert, the GOP House candidate and QAnon supporter who just won her primary, participated in a December 2019 rally… 20 hours ago
Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primaryRight-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a..
QAnon Supporter Beats Five-Term GOP CongressmanLauren Boebert, who has expressed support for the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory, has defeated a five-term GOP congressman in Colorado’s Republican primary.