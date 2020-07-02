Celebrating America: A different kind of 4th of July holiday this year
If you're not heading to the high country this 4th of July weekend, you're certainly not alone.
Denver7's Jason Grueanuer takes a look at how the holiday looks different this year through the lens of a Fourth of July staple.
Kate (Random Thoughts) 😷🏡 So, I'm going to be celebrating 4th of July with my family - however, this year is different. I'm not celebrating '… https://t.co/FffM3xh6Dh 1 hour ago
Social gathering 50 person limit to be enforced in Niagara County, Niagara FallsThe 4th of July holiday will look and feel different this year during COVID-19. The pandemic forced cancellations of countless traditions. For the Cataract City, Mayor Robert Restaino asked neighbors..
Puppy watches fireworks on a laptop to prepare for Fourth of July festivitiesWatch as this dog prepares for her Independence Day festivities by watching a firework display on a laptop. Ellie, a rescue puppy, can't get enough of the colorful fireworks and doesn't seem..
West Palm Beach mayor encourages 'Do It Yourself' Fourth of July celebrationsDue to the coronavirus pandemic, Fourth of July celebrations will look different this year, and city leaders in West Palm Beach are urging residents to stay safe while enjoying the holiday weekend.