Transgender rights activists protest in London's Parliament Square
Transgender rights activists protested in central London's Parliament Square on Saturday (July 4) over potential changes to laws which would affect trans people.

Ministers have allegedly ditched plans to make it easier for trans people to change their birth certificates without a medical diagnosis and are proposing new protections to be made for female-only spaces.

Protesters opposite the Houses of Parliament chanted "trans lives matter" and held placards reading "trans rights now".

Other signs read "too cute to be cis[gender]" and "more of a man than any fascist"

