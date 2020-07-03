Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandemic Flight Precautions For The July 4th Holiday
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Pandemic Flight Precautions For The July 4th Holiday

Pandemic Flight Precautions For The July 4th Holiday

The 4th of July is expected to be the busiest travel holiday since the start of the pandemic, but air travel is still down about 75 percent.

CBS News’ Kris Van Kleave reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amid Pandemic, A Different July 4th Than Usual Nationwide [Video]

Amid Pandemic, A Different July 4th Than Usual Nationwide

The coronavirus has most Americans celebrating the 4th of July without the parades, festivities, and fireworks the holiday usually brings. CBS News’ Michael George reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:41Published
Celebrating a holiday during the pandemic [Video]

Celebrating a holiday during the pandemic

State and local officials are warning people to stay home and be careful this holiday weekend, as the pandemic continues.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published
Survey: Nearly one in three Americans feel less patriotic [Video]

Survey: Nearly one in three Americans feel less patriotic

A new survey shows this Fourth of July weekend, Americans are not as excited to celebrate the holiday.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:24Published