Experts warn of the risks that can come from large gatherings and the lack of social distancing.

Tips and tricks for a safe, fun Fourth of July

This fourth of july will not resemble anything most of us have ever seen in our lifetime.

The reality is -- coronavirus cases are accelerating at a rapid pace, and the data is casting a long, dark shadow over fourth of july celebrations.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy dendy joins us live from alton baker park with more -- kennedy?

Jillian-- that's exactly right.

I've been across the county today speaking with people about how*they are planning to spend this holiday.

Here at alton baker park, people have been*coming and going...just trying to enjoy this fresh air.

Experts say the increase in coronavirus cases in late june -- can be traced back to memorial day weekend.

So what can you do to avoid a repeat situation -- after*this holiday weekend?

Well -- medical experts say you can still get together with others -- as long as you continue to social distance and wear face coverings.

Doing things outdoors is a plus -- because experts say the virus doesnt spread as well*outside as it does indoors.

If you're still planning on having a barbeque -- make sure theres plenty of room to spread out and be conscious about how you're serving food.

"they're doing very well this time.

I think they've gotten the message.

I think that with them reopening things and numbers going up again, i think people are really taking it more seriously now.

And i think thats a good thing.

I think that's just something that we have to deal with until this is over with.

Until they get a vaccine.

Unfortunately, that's what it's going to take."

Here are some*other ideas.

Avoid crowded beaches -- pools and parks.

Avoid bars and heavy drinking so you can stay diligent about social distancing and hygiene.

Keep kids apart.

Bring your own sunscreen and bug spray -- to help limit contact with others.

And remember the basics -- wearing your masks and wash your hands.

Coming up in the six o clock hour, i spoke to some residents about what they've noticed today when it comes to social distancing and mask use*indoors.

Live in eugene, kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

As we