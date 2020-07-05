Is London's lockdown over? Revellers enjoy drinks in Soho and Leicester Square

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:44s - Published
Social distancing was in short supply in central London's Soho and Leicester Square on Super Saturday (July 4), when coronavirus lockdown rules were eased and pubs and restaurants reopened.

