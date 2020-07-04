Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 5 minutes ago Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen Drinkers and revellers hit the streets of Soho, central London, on Saturday July 4, as the Government eases coronavirus lockdown rules for bars and pubs.But the chairman of the Police Federation has warned it was “crystal clear” revellers would not adhere to the one metre plus rule as restrictions were eased on Saturday. 0

