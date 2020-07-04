Global  

Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods

Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 200,000 people, and 10,000 soldiers are being sent to help rescuers.View on euronews

Japan: Fresh rainfall, mudslides warning in flood-hit Kyushu island

Dozens of people are now confirmed or presumed dead amid floods and landslides triggered by...
Deutsche Welle - Published

News24.com | 'Saving lives is our priority' - Japan PM reacts as dozens die, go missing in floods and mudslides

About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead – including 14 at a nursing home – after...
News24 - Published

14 residents feared dead after heavy rain floods elderly care home in Japan

Heavy rain in southern Japan triggered flooding and mudslides on Saturday, leaving more than a dozen...
CBC.ca - Published


