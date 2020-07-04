Dozens feared dead in Japan floods Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Dozens feared dead in Japan floods Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place. Gloria Tso reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kyushu Third largest island of Japan 16 dead in Japan as heavy rain triggers floods - reports At least 16 people have died after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, according to local media. The floods in the Kumamoto region..

WorldNews 1 day ago Japan flooding: Fears for nursing home amid torrential rain Fourteen are believed dead at the home on Kyushu, as the PM deploys 10,000 troops to help rescuers.

BBC News 2 days ago



You Might Like



Tweets about this