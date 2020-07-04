Global  

Dozens feared dead in Japan floods
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:09s
Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place.

Gloria Tso reports.

16 dead in Japan as heavy rain triggers floods - reports

 At least 16 people have died after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides, according to local media. The floods in the Kumamoto region..
WorldNews

Japan flooding: Fears for nursing home amid torrential rain

 Fourteen are believed dead at the home on Kyushu, as the PM deploys 10,000 troops to help rescuers.
BBC News

