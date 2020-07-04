Dozens feared dead in Japan floods
Dozens feared dead in Japan floods
Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of
Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place.
Gloria Tso reports.
