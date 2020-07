Recapping 4th of July festivities around the county

THAT, IT WAS A REALLYNICE MORNING, LEADING MANY TOCOME OUT TO PARKS LIKE THISAND WALK WITH THE FAMILY,EXERCISE, OR DO SOME OF THEIRFAVORITE HOBBIES, TAKE A LOOK.THE DAY STARTED OFF COOL ANDCLEAR.

PERFECT WEATHER FORSOME RC PLANE ACTION AT EMERALDCOVE PARK, OR A DAYFISHING AT THE PARK ATRIVERWALK, OR FOR QUAILWOODRESIDENTS, A COMMUNITY BIKEPARADE."BECAUSE NOTHING SAYS AMERICALIKE AFOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND EVENIN A PANDEMIC WE FELT LIKE WECAN DO ITSAFE AND SOCIALLY DISTANCE ANDHAVE A GOOD TIME AND STILLCELEBRATE."DURING A FOURTH OF JULY WHEREMOST FIREWORKS DISPLAYS WERECANCELLED, MANY FIREWORK STANDSAROUND TOWN SAYING THAT MEANT ABOOM FOR BUSINESS."THIS YEAR WE'VE BEAT LASTYEAR'SMARK AND IT'S THE FOURTH OFJULY, THE MORNING'S NOT EVENOVER YET, SO IT'S GOING PRETTYGOOD."BUT AS DAY TURNED NIGHT.

THESTORY TURNED FROM LEGALFIREWORKS TO ILLEGAL ONES.

23ABCRIDING ALONG WITH THEBAKERSFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT ASTHEY RESPONDED TO CALLS ON ONEOF THEIR BUSIEST NIGHT OF THEYEAR.

DEPARTMENTSPOKESPERSON CASEY SNOW SAYINGTHE CALLS HAVE BEENOVERWHELMING."A COUPLE WEEKENDS AGO WE HADOVER A1,00 CALLS TO OUR DISPATCH FOROUR FIREWORKS AND AGAIN WE ARE ABASIC FIRE DEPARTMENT AND WE GETABOUT 43,000 CALLS A YEAR ANDWHEN YOU ADD THOSE THOUSANDS OFILLEGAL FIREWORKS IT CAN JAM UPTHE 911 SYSTEM."THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT SAID THEY HAD FOURARSON INVESTIGATOR PATROLLINGTHROUGHOUT THENIGHT, CITING SEVERAL PEOPLE,BUT SPECIFIC NUMBERS ARENOT AVAILABLE YET.

ALTHOUGH ABIG FIREWORK SHOW WAS ABSENT INMANY KERN COUNTY CITIES, THESHOW DID GO ON A SELECT FEW,INCLUDING THE CITY OF TAFT, THISVIDEO FROM THE KERN COUNTYSHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT SHOWING THESHOW IN WASCO, AND THE CITY OFTEHACHAPI AT THE LAST MINUTEANNOUNCING THEIR FIREWORK SHOWWAS A GO, TWEETING OUT THIS SLOWMOTION VIDEO OF THEIR GRANDFINALE..JUST BECAUSE THE 4TH OF JULY ISOVER DOESNT MEAN THE ILLEGALFIREWORKS ARE.

IF YOU WANT TOREPORT ILLEGAL FIREWORKS,OFFICIALS ASK YOU NOT TO CALL9-1-1, INSTEAD REPORT IT ON THECITY'S APP, OR EMAIL THEM [email protected]

INBAKERSFIELD AUSTIN WESTFALL23ABC CONNECTING YOU.AND NEW DETAILS ON A CRASH THATHAPPENED OVERNIGHT -