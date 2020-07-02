Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home

|
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death
Keir Starmer faces backlash from Labour's ruling committee after party defends 'racist, sexist and abusive' WhatsApp messagesStatement prepared by party lawyers said criticism was 'po-faced' and that officials had an expectation of privacy
Independent
Starmer supports govt’s action on Hong Kong security law
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson leads nation in applause for NHS anniversaryBoris Johnson has led another round of applause for healthcare workers on the anniversary of the NHS's founding.
Independent
Britons overwhelmingly want NHS privatisation to end after coronavirus crisis, survey findsExclusive: Coronavirus crisis has revived debate over making health service fully public-sector operated, says think tank
Independent
Sir Simon Stephens on NHS birthday
Matt Hancock: I want to see NHS staff properly rewarded
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Woman fatally stabbed and man injured in fall at London Holiday InnA woman has died after being stabbed at a hotel in south-east London.
Independent
Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen
Coronavirus: How will London's economy look after lockdown?Experts have differing views about how the capital will emerge from the pandemic.
BBC News
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
'Let's keep moving': Ardern launches New Zealand Labour's election sloganJacinda Ardern has delivered a rousing speech to the Labour party faithful at its annual conference ahead of September’s election. The prime minister addressed..
WorldNews
NHS at 72: How was the health service created and what were its guiding principles?'Spirit of '45' saw Clement Attlee's Labour government implement radical healthcare reform and mastermind a fairer Britain
Independent
Facebook American online social networking service
Hancock insists majority of people are social distancing
Facebook is out of control. If it were a country it would be North KoreaThere is no power on this earth that is capable of holding Facebook to account. No legislature, no law enforcement agency, no regulator. Congress has failed. The..
WorldNews
Kansas Governor Criticizes G.O.P. Official’s Cartoon Comparing Mask Order to HolocaustThe cartoon, which shows Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a Star of David mask as people are loaded into a cattle car, was posted Friday on the Facebook page of a..
NYTimes.com
