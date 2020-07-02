Global  

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.

Report by Browna.

