Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday.William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since the creation of the health service.The royal couple shared afternoon tea with doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital which will celebrate its own 40th birthday later this month.

William savours pint of cider ahead of pubs and restaurants reopening [Video]

William savours pint of cider ahead of pubs and restaurants reopening

The Duke of Cambridge’s wish for a pint in his local after months of lockdown was granted when he visited a pub ahead of bars and restaurants reopening.A few weeks ago William joked he was looking forward to having a drink and on Friday he was able to savour a cider when he visited the Rose and Crown in the Norfolk village of Snettisham.The duke and his family have visited the 600-year-old pub, hotel and restaurant, which is a few miles from their home of Anmer Hall, and William returned to show his support for Britain’s hospitality industry on the eve of customers returning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Prince William enjoys cider and chips in Norfolk pub beer garden

 The Duke of Cambridge has a look around a village pub ahead of its reopening after lockdown.
BBC News

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS [Video]

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published

William and Kate visit reopened businesses [Video]

William and Kate visit reopened businesses

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to see how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal now that lockdown measures are easing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Duke of Cambridge receives birthday cake from baker [Video]

Duke of Cambridge receives birthday cake from baker

The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years and just reopened their shop. The bakers made Prince William a cake for his birthday, which will take place on Sunday. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

