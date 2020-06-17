Protestors demand Grand Chute officer fired for previous social media posts

Constantly Facing Criticism, Facebook Pledges to Get Better and Faster at Addressing Hate



Facebook has been under constant scrutiny over their handling of hate speech and misinformation appearing on the platform, and the Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg says the social media company.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago

Protestors applaud firing of protection officer after social media post



Protestors applaud firing of protection officer after social media post Credit: WTHI Published 2 weeks ago