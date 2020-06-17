Global  
 

Protestors demand Grand Chute officer fired for previous social media posts
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Protestors demand Grand Chute officer fired for previous social media posts

Protestors demand Grand Chute officer fired for previous social media posts

Protestors are demanding Officer Bryce La Lazurne to be fired after social media posts with racial slurs from 6-8 years ago have come forward.

