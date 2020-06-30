Global  

India pushes back Taj Mahal reopening
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Tourists who hoped to get a glimpse of India's famed Taj Mahal on Monday won't be able to visit anytime soon.

Gloria Tso reports.

Taj Mahal Taj Mahal Marble mausoleum in Agra, India

Taj Mahal to remain shut after COVID cases soar in Agra [Video]

Taj Mahal to remain shut after COVID cases soar in Agra

: In the view of current COVID-19 situation in Agra, historical monuments like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar tomb and others to remain closed until further orders as they fall in 'buffer zone' areas. Over 55 new COVID infections were reported in past four days, according to District Magistrate of Agra. Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Taj Mahal, other monuments to stay closed as Agra sees surge in COVID-19 cases

 Agra District Magistrate said that 55 new cases reported in past four days and there are 71 containment zones.
DNA
Taj Mahal set to reopen from July 6 [Video]

Taj Mahal set to reopen from July 6

Taj Mahal is set to reopen from July 6 with guidelines. Monuments and public places were directed to remain shut to control COVID situation in country. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel announced that monuments across country can reopen from July 06 with social distancing norms. Move is expected to give boost to tourism in calibrated manner.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

