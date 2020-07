Watch: Taj Mahal to remain shut due to Covid cases; Delhi monuments re-open

Agra’s Taj Mahal to remained shut as coronavirus cases in the city rose.

The historical monument was scheduled to re-open on Monday.

Taj Mahal has been shut for three months now in view of coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, monuments in Delhi re-opened on Monday with guidelines.

Authorities made arrangement for social distancing at the entrance.

