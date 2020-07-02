Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage

Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage

Iranian officials say incident could slow down the country's development and production of advanced centrifuges.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Natanz Natanz City in Isfahan, Iran

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage

 Iranian officials say cyber-sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.
BBC News
Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident [Video]

Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday it is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Iran Says It Identified Cause Of Natanz 'Incident' But Won’t Disclose It

 Iran's top security body said the cause of an "incident" at one of the country’s nuclear facilities has been determined, but it declined to release details,..
WorldNews

Iran nuclear: 'Incident' at Natanz uranium enrichment facility

 Iran says there is no concern about contamination after a fire reportedly damages a building.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nuclear site fire left major damage: Iran

A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility has caused significant damage that could slow...
SBS - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility caused significant damage,says spokesman

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards Navy chief said Tehran had built underground “missile...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian ExpressDeutsche WelleThe AgeAl JazeeraHaaretzBBC News


Iran blames Israel for striking at its nuclear program – and is likely to retaliate

Some in Tehran claim fire at Natanz nuclear facility was result of Israeli cyberattack, and all...
Haaretz - Published


Tweets about this