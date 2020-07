Will Nevada businesses close again amid rising coronavirus cases? Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:14s - Published 1 minute ago Will Nevada businesses close again amid rising coronavirus cases? The threat of closing down businesses again is on the minds of many as Nevada seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABOUT A POSSIBLE SECONDLOCKDOWN! CASES ARERISING...WITH NEARLY -9-HUNDRED NEW CASES JUSTYESTERDAY! WHAT'S MOREALARMING...IS THEHOSPITALIZATION RATE!WE HAVE NOW REACHED THE ALLTIME HIGH!! AND CASES AREONLY EXPECTED TO RISE AFTER THEHOLIDAY WEEKEND.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ASTRIDMENDEZ IS LIVE.AND ASTRID YOU ASKED A DOCTORAND A FINANCIAL EXPERT TO WEIGHIN ON THEPOSSIBILITY OF ANOTHERSHUTDOWN?FEAR AND UNCERTAINTY...THAT IS WHAT MANY NEVADANS AREFEELINGTONIGHT AS THE POSSIBILITY OFROLLING BACK OUR REOPENINGLINGERS IN THE AIR...A SUBJECT MANY HAVE BEENTALKING ABOUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA!AND EXPERTS I SPOKE TO...SAY A SECOND ECONOMIC SHUTDOWNWOULD BE EVEN MORE DIFFICULT TOOVERCOME.A LITTLE OVER A MONTH AFTERPHASE 2 OF REOPENING, THETHREAT OF CLOSINGDOWN BUSINESSES IS ON THE MINDSOF MANY.SOT DALIAH 2:28:50 - 2:43:17"THIS IS A VERY TRICKY TOPICBECAUSE MANY PEOPLE WHO AREBUSINESS OWNERS WHO MAYBE HAVE30 CUSTOMERS A DAY DON'T THINKTHEY'RE THE SOURCE OF THIS NEWSMALL BUSINESSES WOULD NOTSURVIVE ANOTHER SHUTDOWN, BUTSHE SAYS IT'S HARD TO CONTROLCROWDS.AND IF WE DO ENTER ANOTHERSHUTDOWN...SHE SAYS ENFORCING IT MAY BEDIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY AFTER SO MANY HAVEDONE THEIR PART BY WEARINGMASKS AND PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING.SOT 7;08:10 - 7:31:13 DALIAH "IDON'T THINK YOU'RE GOING TOHAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE ON BOARDOR WHO FINANCIALLY CAN, ANDMIND YOU ALSO, WE ONLY HAVE AFRACTION OF CASINOS OPEN, SOOUR EFFORTS TO TRY TO LIMITCROWDS MIGHT ALSO BE FUTILEBECAUSE PEOPLE WANT TO LIVE,PEOPLE CAN'T BE ON LOCKDOWN FOR3 MONTHS.ECONOMICALLY, THIS WOULD ADDMORE STRESS TO THOUSANDS OFFAMILIES TRYING TO SURVIVE THISPANDEMIC.SOT STEVE 4;55:48 - 5:18-48"PEOPLE WON'T BE GOING OUT,THEY WON'T BE SPENDING MONEYWON'T BE SPENDING MONEY AND THEEMPLOYEES IN THOSEESTABLISHMENTS WON'T BERECEIVING PAYCHECKS, THEY WILLBE LAID-OFF AND THEY WON'T BEABLE TO SPEND MONEY AND THEWHOLE SYSTEM CAN DOMINO IN ANEGATIVE WAY, SO IS IMPORTANTFOR THESE BUSINESSES TO STAYOPEN BUT ALSO TO KEEP THE PUBICSAFE, IS A VERY FINE BALANCEAND AS YOU CAN SEE, WE'RELOSING IN THAT BATTLE AT THISPOINT.BOTH THE VENETIAN AND THEGOLDEN GATE CASINO THAT WERERUMORED TO BESCALING BACK OPERATIONS THISWEEK...HAVE DENIED THEY ARE CLOSING ONSOCIAL MEDIA.GOVERNOR SISOLAK HAS YET TOMAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT NEWRESTRICTIONS, BUT HE HAS URGEDEVERYONE TO KEEP WEARING MASKSAND STAY AWAY FROM LARGE CROWDSTONIGHT MARKS FOUR MONTHS SINCETHE VERY FIRST REPORTED CASE OF





