July's 'buck moon' rises over Dent Blanche mountain in Swiss Alps

July's "buck moon" wowed stargazers around the world this weekend.

Footage filmed on July 5 around 11 pm shows the then near-full moon rising to the left of Dent Blanche mountain in the Swiss alps.

Dent Blanche is one of the highest mountains in the Swiss Alps.

It peaks at 4,357 meters (14 295ft) above sea level.

The footage in Mayens-de-Conthey, Switzerland.