Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's a snapshot of coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida, as of July 5
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 23:49s - Published
Here's a snapshot of coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida, as of July 5
As of Sunday, the state of Florida surpassed 200,000 coronavirus cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thomasnprice

Thomas Price RT @Josh_LJenkins: Who'd have thought a disease could be so political... with #COVID__19 cases rising in the US, here's a snapshot of 4 maj… 4 days ago

Josh_LJenkins

Josh Lynton-Jenkins Who'd have thought a disease could be so political... with #COVID__19 cases rising in the US, here's a snapshot of… https://t.co/rjXkoP0xJX 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

A look at the increase of positive new case percentages in Southwest Florida [Video]

A look at the increase of positive new case percentages in Southwest Florida

Here's a quick look at the percentage of cases that are positive in the state of Florida.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:54Published
Testing site information for Charlotte County and Cape Coral [Video]

Testing site information for Charlotte County and Cape Coral

Here's information regarding the testing sites at the Charlotte County Sports Park and at the Chester Street Resource Center in Cape Coral

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:43Published
Actor Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19 [Video]

Actor Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19

The actor's wife announced that Cordero died on Sunday. He'd been fighting coronavirus since March.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:41Published