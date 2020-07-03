Madhuri will miss 'Guru-shishya bond' with Saroj Khan
Actress Madhuri Dixit is feeling the loss of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan even more as it's Guru Purnima.
ProMASS Media RT @enewstime: Madhuri will miss 'Guru-shishya bond' with Saroj Khan : https://t.co/LVq6lFD9oP 2 hours ago
Jolly Hoo Madhuri Dixit will miss ‘Guru-shishya bond’ with Saroj Khan https://t.co/8WIU1DTXpw 3 hours ago
Tellychakkar.com @MadhuriDixit will miss her Guru
#MadhuriDixit #SarojKhan #Tellychakkar
https://t.co/ngsVwHtryR 4 hours ago
India New England Madhuri will miss ‘Guru-shishya bond’ with Saroj Khan https://t.co/AKY6BzEZlr https://t.co/9QQz7ppn6H 7 hours ago
#samajweekly Madhuri will miss ‘Guru-shishya bond’ with Saroj Khan https://t.co/hWfTrhqxWW https://t.co/NOkybrZ848 9 hours ago
enewstime.in Madhuri will miss 'Guru-shishya bond' with Saroj Khan : https://t.co/LVq6lFD9oP 14 hours ago
The Munsif Daily Madhuri will miss ‘Guru-shishya bond’ with Saroj Khan https://t.co/aJ0REM2iro 15 hours ago
Moviepoori Madhuri Dixit will miss ‘Guru-shishya bond’ with Saroj Khan https://t.co/jPB1Mjm1oZ 16 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit on Saroj Khan's demise- Devastated by the loss of my friend and guruBollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has mourned the loss of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan saying she has lost a "friend and guru".
Saroj Khan dies at 71 of cardiac arrest, tributes pour in for Veteran choreographer | Oneindia NewsVeteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan who was fondly known as "Masterji" died early this morning. She was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital on June 20 after complaining of difficulty in..