Madhuri Dixit on Saroj Khan's demise- Devastated by the loss of my friend and guru

Ghouse. Here’s listing some of #SarojKhan’s best work with @MadhuriDixit. #RIPSarojKhan https://t.co/aVNcy7jqoM 2 minutes ago

𝑱𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒂⚡ RT @filmfare: Popular songs choreographed by late #SarojKhan on heroines other than @MadhuriDixit. https://t.co/a6WbssTbSS 4 minutes ago

Jiya S.A. Dhingra RT @FilmHistoryPic: #RIP choreographer SAROJ KHAN passes away at 71 seen here with Madhuri Dixit - at least one mega chartbuster In every… 5 minutes ago

luvis#MD 🌹🌹🌹🌹 RT @filmfare: Throwback to the time when late #SarojKhan called @MadhuriDixit her best student. https://t.co/2YTpFzlra4 5 minutes ago

Fahd Khan RT @filmfare: Here’s listing some of #SarojKhan’s best work with @MadhuriDixit. #RIPSarojKhan https://t.co/Z9qR8rU84O 8 minutes ago

Abhishek Shukla RT @iHaroonRashid: So sad to hear that Saroj Khan has passed away. She choreographed so many of the most iconic songs in Bollywood history.… 9 minutes ago