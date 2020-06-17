Global  

Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector
Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector

Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden explains the government program to support the UK cultural sector through a grant system.

