Dowden on grants to support the cultural sector

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn to mark the NHS's 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

