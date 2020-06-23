Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Talker: What’s Your Favorite Way To Eat Hot Dogs?
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Talker: What’s Your Favorite Way To Eat Hot Dogs?

Talker: What’s Your Favorite Way To Eat Hot Dogs?

Joey Chestnut won Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating contest for his 13th time.

So that got our mid-morning crew talking about their favorite way to eat hot dogs (0:39).WCCO Mid Morning – July 6, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

DWYM: Kahn's Hot Dog Mystery [Video]

DWYM: Kahn's Hot Dog Mystery

KAHNS HOT DOGS, HAVE BEEN A CINCINNATI FAVORITE FOR GENERATIONS. BUT AS WE APPROACH THE 4TH OF JULY....WHAT HAPPENED TO THEM?

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:13Published
This Is What's Really Inside Your Hot Dog [Video]

This Is What's Really Inside Your Hot Dog

Every time you bite into a juicy hotdog. you might find yourself pushing its potential contents to the back of your mind.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
7 Possible Changes at Bars and Nightclubs Due to COVID-19 [Video]

7 Possible Changes at Bars and Nightclubs Due to COVID-19

7 Possible Changes at Bars and Nightclubs Due to COVID-19 Establishments in individual U.S. states are reopening in some capacity amid the pandemic. Put simply, things won't be the way they used to...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published