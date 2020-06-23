Talker: What’s Your Favorite Way To Eat Hot Dogs?
Joey Chestnut won Nathan’s 4th of July Hot Dog Eating contest for his 13th time.
So that got our mid-morning crew talking about their favorite way to eat hot dogs (0:39).WCCO Mid Morning – July 6, 2020
DWYM: Kahn's Hot Dog MysteryKAHNS HOT DOGS, HAVE BEEN A CINCINNATI FAVORITE FOR GENERATIONS. BUT AS WE APPROACH THE 4TH OF JULY....WHAT HAPPENED TO THEM?
This Is What's Really Inside Your Hot DogEvery time you bite into a juicy hotdog. you might find yourself pushing its potential contents to the back of your mind.
7 Possible Changes at Bars and Nightclubs Due to COVID-197 Possible Changes at Bars and
Nightclubs Due to COVID-19 Establishments in individual U.S. states are
reopening in some capacity amid the pandemic. Put simply, things won't be the
way they used to...