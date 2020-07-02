Global  

Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open
Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open

Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open

Be patient, avoid crowds and prepare to hand over contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said as she outlined advice for visiting beer gardens, outdoor cafes and other hospitality.

Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening [Video]

Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap [Video]

Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Flag-waving activists ridiculed for Scottish border coronavirus 'patrol'

 Nicola Sturgeon says it is her 'duty' to consider implementation of quarantine for visitors entering Scotland from other parts of UK
Independent

Big Issue kits out vendors for a safe return to selling on the UK streets [Video]

Big Issue kits out vendors for a safe return to selling on the UK streets

Interview with Dave Martin, 55, Big Issue vendor in Hammersmith. The Big Issue Group has kitted out vendors with PPE and contactless payment equipment to allow their sellers to get back to work as of July 6. The Big Issue, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, had to stop selling the magazine with immediate effect on March 20 due to the pandemic. As of today, 2,000 vendors will be back out selling the magazine across England, Scotland and Wales, for the first time in 15 weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: UK policy on air bridges has been shambolic

The British Government’s decision-making on setting up air bridges has been “shambolic”, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon said.UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps earlier revealed quarantine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Sturgeon accuses government of "shambolic decision making" [Video]

Sturgeon accuses government of "shambolic decision making"

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:36Published
Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland [Video]

Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland

Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published