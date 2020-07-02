Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.
Interview with Dave Martin, 55, Big Issue vendor in Hammersmith. The Big Issue Group has kitted out vendors with PPE and contactless payment equipment to allow their sellers to get back to work as of July 6. The Big Issue, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, had to stop selling the magazine with immediate effect on March 20 due to the pandemic. As of today, 2,000 vendors will be back out selling the magazine across England, Scotland and Wales, for the first time in 15 weeks.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has criticised the UK government's "shambolic decision making", explaining the Scottish government had been given "little or no notice" of airbridge proposals..