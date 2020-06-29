Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon said she is hopeful people will comply with new rules making face coverings compulsory in shops.

Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announces the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, as indoor bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:23Published

Scotland reopens beer gardens and outdoor cafes as lockdown eases

 Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to comply with measures to prevent spread of virus or stay home
Independent
Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon tells people in Scotland to follow the rules as beer gardens open

Be patient, avoid crowds and prepare to hand over contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said as she outlined advice for visiting beer gardens, outdoor cafes and other hospitality.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

