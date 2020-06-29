Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules
Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to comply with face covering rules
Nicola Sturgeon said she is hopeful people will comply with new rules making face coverings compulsory in shops.
Sturgeon announces easing of restrictions in Scotland The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announces the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, as indoor bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen.
