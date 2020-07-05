Global  

Moss Point Black Lives Matter mural vandalized again
The Black Lives Matter mural painted on the road in front of Moss Point City Hall was vandalized.

- the black lives matter mural- painted on the road in front of- moss point city hall was- vandelizied.- the word "black" was painte over and replaced with "blue," in a- reference to the police.- saturday the city was notified- of the changed mural by a few - high schoolers who stopped to - get pictures with it.

- this is the second time the - mural has been tampered with.

- last wednesday, the black fist- was painted over by a moss poin- resident who was identified as- tommy loper.- moss point mayor mario king, wh- originally painted the- mural on juneteenth, shares his- thoughts on the - damage.

- - "mayor mario king, moss point: "we have to recognize and we see it more- than anything in smaller- communities like moss - - - - point, the racism that is so- apparent and so out there by- just-- just by what we've seen- with the black lives matter - mural here in moss point.

- there's murals all across the - country, but the murals-- the - two murals that you've seen - vandalized the- most are orlando, florida which- is a huge city and then a small- city like moss- point.

But they're vandalized b- racist white people."

- - - mayor king encourages his - community not to respond to - hate with hate.

Instead, king - suggests with peace,




