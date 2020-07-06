Global  

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' Singer, Dead at 83 The country music star was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, TN.

His death was confirmed on Monday.

Along with his band, the Charlie Daniels Band, Daniels is credited with starting the Southern rock music genre.

Though he played several instruments, he's widely known for playing the fiddle.

Daniels had a prolific career, playing with the likes of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Ringo Starr and the Rolling Stones.

But he was best known as a country music star and for his most famous song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Daniels was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

