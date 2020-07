Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard On Going Back To Work, Hello Bello Baby Line

One of Hollywood's favourite couples, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, have been hard at work on Hello Bello, their line of baby products that promise premium quality at the best prices, which are now available in Canadian retail stores.

While the dynamic duo are on the same page about their new products, they tell ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that they have differing opinions when it comes to going back to work in movies and TV.