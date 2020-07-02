Global  

Prince Harry: We need to acknowledge the past in order to move forward.
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Prince Harry: We need to acknowledge the past in order to move forward.

Prince Harry: We need to acknowledge the past in order to move forward.

Prince Harry believes people need to "acknowledge the past" in order to "move forward" and create a fairer society.

