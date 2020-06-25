Two hit by car in Indiana as protest against viral video of racist attack wraps up Video Credit: WXIN - Duration: 04:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Two hit by car in Indiana as protest against viral video of racist attack wraps up Two people were hit by a car in Bloomington as a protest in response to a viral video showing what appears to be a racially motivated assault was ending. 0

