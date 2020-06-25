Two hit by car in Indiana as protest against viral video of racist attack wraps up
Two people were hit by a car in Bloomington as a protest in response to a viral video showing what appears to be a racially motivated assault was ending.
Black Lives Matter protest in New HartfordDozens gathered Tuesday afternoon to protest racism after a viral video shows a local man making racist remarks.
UPD investigates racist video going viralA Utica woman posted a video to Facebook over the weekend of a man shouting racial slurs at her while hanging out of a car on Geneseet St. in Utica.
Police officers chased by angry mob throwing bottlesThis shocking footage shows the moment an angry mob from a street party chased police officers in Brixton - pelting them with glass bottles.Police officers can be seen running away from an angry mob..