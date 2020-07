International Students May Need To Leave The US If Their University Is Fully Remote In The Fall, ICE Says Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 minutes ago International Students May Need To Leave The US If Their University Is Fully Remote In The Fall, ICE Says International students may have to leave the U.S. if their universities switch to online-only courses during the coronavirus pandemic, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Monday, or they could risk deportation. 0

