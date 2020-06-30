Hong Kong security law is not 'doom and gloom'

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.

As Beijing focuses on state-owned companies, workers at smaller firms are being hit hard by the pandemic.

Uighur exiles urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate Beijing for genocide and crimes against humanity, the first attempt to use..

Beijing's health commission said on Tuesday it detected only one asymptomatic case the previous day, which China does not include in its confirmed cases counts...

HONG KONG (Reuters) – As soon as Hong Kong's..

THE national security law adopted by China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee in the morning of June 30 and promulgated in Hong Kong at 11 p.m...

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Samsung (SSNLF), the world's largest smartphone maker, predicts its profit jumped more than 20% last quarter, suggesting that the company..

Hong Kong (CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that..

Carrie Lam defends new China security law Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law City's riot police makes arrests as territory's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says new legislation is 'lawful, reasonable'.

TikTok is perhaps the most troubled app in the world right now. A week after the app was banned in...

(CNN)On the 23rd anniversary of their handover to China on Wednesday, supporters of democracy and...

The police in Hong Kong made their first arrests on Wednesday under a new national security law...