Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom"
Hong Kong security law is not 'doom and gloom'

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom"

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law [Video]

Hong Kong marks handover anniversary under shadow of security law

City's riot police makes arrests as territory's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says new legislation is 'lawful, reasonable'.

Carrie Lam defends new China security law [Video]

Carrie Lam defends new China security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has defended China's approval of a contentious national security law that will allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, during a speech to the UN Human Rights Council.

Hong Kong schools told to remove books that violate new law as police powers extended

 Hong Kong (CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that..
Hong Kong: The impact of China’s national security law

 THE national security law adopted by China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee in the morning of June 30 and promulgated in Hong Kong at 11 p.m...
New security law starts to break down Hong Kong’s pro-democracy economy

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG (Reuters) – As soon as Hong Kong’s..
